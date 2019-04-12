Patna Diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

Express News Service

All poll booths ‘tobacco-free’

Bihar has become the second state after Delhi to declare all its 72,723 polling booths in the Lok Sabha elections as ‘tobacco-free’. The state’s chief electoral officer, HR Srinivas, issued a notification to returning officers of all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies to ensure the smoking ban is enforced. He ordered that signs bearing the message ‘Tobacco-Free Polling Booths’ be put up outside all polling stations. The move, said officials, is aimed at raising general awareness on the health hazards associated with smoking and consumption of other tobacco products.

Fraud to bag Assembly job caught

A fake job racket was busted after was woman was recently caught trying to bag a position at the secretariat of the Bihar Assembly through fraudulent means. Julie Kumari (30), was found to have produced a ‘fake letter’ to be hired as a junior clerk at the secretariat. Even as her cover was blown, the woman managed to escape the premises of the secretariat.

Officials swung into action and filed a case at the Sachivalay (secretariat) police station. This is the first such case where the job seeker was asked to submit R38,500 as fee for a training. There exists no such provision to bag a job at the secretariat.

Patna High Court gets six more judges

Patna High Court recently got six additional judges — Justice Anil Kumar Upadhyay, Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, Justice Sanjay Kumar, Justice Madhuresh Prasad, Justice Mohit Kumar Shah and Justice Prakash Chandra Jaiswal. They were administered the oath of office on Monday by the Chief Justice of Patna HC, Amreshwar Pratap Sahi. Sources said the Supreme Court’s Collegium, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had recently recommended that the six additional judges be made permanent.

2 Bihar institutes among top 150

Bihar’s two premium educational institutions — Indian Institute of Technology – Patna and the National Institute of Technology, also in the capital city, managed to rank among the top 150 engineering institutes in the country. The ranking was published by the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF). While IIT-Patna ranked 22nd with a score of 54.86 out of 100, in the engineering category, NIT ranked 134. PK Jha, director, NIT, said the institute improved its ranking from 182 through the performances of its students.