Those on Pakistan’s payroll will be jailed, warns PM Modi

By Express News Service

PATNA/GUWAHATI: Railing against the homegrown forces of terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he will find out places that serve as the breeding ground of terror in Jammu and Kashmir and jail those who take money from Pakistan to destabilise the country. Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, which will poll in the second phase on April 18, Modi said there could be bad days ahead for the ‘Tukde-Tukde (anti-India) gang’ if his government is voted for a second term. “Your chowkidar will find out all terror hotbeds in J&K and destroy them.

Those who are on Pakistan’s payroll to destabilise the country will be put behind bars,” the PM said.

Taking a swipe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, he said those born with a silver spoon can’t feel the pain and plight of the poor. “The country will vote us back, putting an end to dynastic politics,” Modi said.

He said that if voted back, he will put together a National Merchants’ Commission, the first such panel in the country, which will provide assistance and cater to the interests of traders. “All GST-compliant traders will be made eligible to a national accidental insurance of Rs 10 lakh. Small and marginal traders, as well as shopkeepers will get pension after attaining 60 years of age.”

Speaking at another rally in Assam’s Kendukona later in the day, the PM went hammer and tongs at the Congress, accusing it of corruption and saying a new scam — “Tughlaq Road Chunav Ghotala” — has come to the fore.He claimed there’s evidence that the party, which calls ‘Chowkidar’ a ‘Chor’, is involved in looting public funds.