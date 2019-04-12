Home Nation

Uttarakhand: BJP leaders booked for clicking selfies in poll booths

As per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, carrying a mobile phone or clicking photos inside a polling booth is strictly prohibited.

Published: 12th April 2019 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Eleven people, including four leaders, have been booked for taking selfies inside polling booths in various cities Uttarakhand on Thursday during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

"Clicking pictures of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) or a selfie with it amounts to the breach of voting privacy and cases against these people have been registered for the same offence," Saujanya, the Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand state informed ANI.

Voting for all five parliamentary constituencies in the state took place on Thursday. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

TAGS
EVM BJP Selfies Lok Sabha Elections 2019

