6 employees of civic body sacked, five employees suspended for attending BJP program in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Eleven employees of Agar Nagar Palika in Agar-Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh have faced the music for participating in a BJP program where Mahendra Solanki, the BJP candidate from Dewas-Shajapur seat was also present.

While six employees (all daily wager employees) have been sacked, five permanent employees have suspended after a probe by Agar-Malwa district election office found them prima facie guilty of violating the model code of conduct as well as service rules.

The Agar-Malwa district election officer Ajay Kumar Gupta confirmed the development and suspension of permanent employees, besides sacking of the daily wager employees of the civic body in Agar town.

Importantly, the 11 employees had shared the stage of BJP program on Wednesday at a dharamshala in Agar town, where the BJP candidate from Dewas-Shajapur seat Mahendra Solanki (who recently quit as senior division civil judge in Bhopal) was felicitated. Some members from other political parties had joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s candidate at the same program.

Gupta added that a detailed report from CMO (Agar) and SDM is awaited. If it’s recommended in the report to book the concerned employees for poll code violation, then a case will be registered against them.

Agar-Malwa district is part of the Dewas-Shajapur Lok Sabha seat, where Congress candidate Prahlad Tipania (a Padamshree awarded Kabir Bhajan singer) is pitted against BJP’s Mahendra Solanki.