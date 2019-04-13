After snubbing BJP in 2014, Ustad Bismillah Khan’s grandson now wants to join Modi’s clan

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Bharat Ratna shehnai maestro late Ustad Bismillah Khan's grandson Ustad Nasir Abbas has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his desire to be a part of PM’s nomination team and take part in the process in Varanasi parliamentary constituency on April 26.

"If he (Prime Minister) will allow and offer us to come and be a part of his nomination, we will be more than happy to accept it," wrote Nasir.



Expressing remorse over his family's 2014 decision to keep away from the event even after receiving an invitation, Abbas stated: "It was the biggest mistake on our part that we didn't accept the offer. If someone is giving you respect then you should take it. So far we had no talks with the Prime Minister".

He continued that in 2014 his family had received an invite from the BJP but they had no inkling about it. “We had no knowledge of politics then as we are a family of musicians. Even some Congress leaders had dissuaded us from joining Prime Minister Modi's nomination team. So my family had rejected the invite then,” wrote Nasir. “Later we regretted our decision as we had refused the honour given to us by the PM of this country," he said while speaking to media persons.

He added that he and his family wanted to continue Bismillah Khan’s legacy and lead a happy life. “It would be our pleasure to become a part of the Prime Minister's nomination team, this time," said Nasir.

"PM Modi has done a lot for our country, especially, for the development of Varanasi. I have full faith that the PM will definitely invite us to his nomination ceremony," he said adding that he had donated a shehnai of Ustad Bismillah Khan, in accordance with the government's wish for a display at the Varanasi Trade Facilitation Centre and Craft Museum.

Speaking about the relationship his grandfather shared with the Congress, Abbas said: "My grandfather was with the Congress because it was the party formed during the independence movement and it ruled the country for a long period."

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah has been on a two-day tour to PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency to take stock of the preparations ahead of PM’s nomination on April 26. He is believed to have fine-tuned the district BJP machinery and all efforts are being put to make PM’s nomination a mega show.

Prime Minister Modi is set to file his nomination for Varanasi constituency on April 26. Varanasi will go to polls on May 19 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.

