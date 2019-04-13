Assam: Congress tries to win Bengalis with Bengali

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

NAGAON: Former Assam Minister Pradyut Bordoloi’s Bengali is so flawless that few could find fault in it when he took the stage in Lumding to address an election rally.

The Congress candidate from Central Assam’s Nagaon constituency, which has a sizeable Bengali population, is depending much on the Bengali language as he tries to warm up to Bengali voters.

“(BJP president) Amit Shah is talking about 40 lakh immigrants in Assam. His obvious reference is to those who were left out of draft NRC (National Register of Citizens). Many Bengalis (read Bengali

Hindus) could not make it to the list. Are all of them illegal immigrants? No, they are not,” Bordoloi, an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, told a crowd in Lumding.

The Nagaon Parliamentary seat has been held by Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain of the BJP for four times on the trot. This election, however, the saffron party snubbed him and fielded Nagaon MLA, Rupak Sarma.

The seat has some 18 lakh voters and roughly around 65 per cent of them are Hindus. The Bengali Hindus make up around four lakh of the voters, the highest for the community in the 11 seats of

Assamese-majority Brahmaputra Valley. So, no wonders that posters and banners, written in the Bengali language, galore in Bengali-majority towns, such as Lumding, Hojai and Lanka.

“Shaktishali aawaj dao, unnayaner ongshidar hao (raise your powerful voice, be a part of development),” a poster reads.

In order to cosy up to the Bengalis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently told voters in Bengali-majority Barak Valley, which has two seats, that the BJP was committed to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

However, Congress spokesperson Avijit Mazumdar claimed the BJP’s larger design is to make the Bengali Hindus, who will not make it to NRC, assert they are illegal immigrants and then grant them Indian

citizenship after six years. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed a similar apprehension in Assam recently.

The Congress is upbeat about doing well in the Nagaon seat this election. The confidence stems from the decision of minority-based All India United Democratic Front to not contest in the seat. The Congress’s arithmetic is that the Muslim votes will swing to it. But the party will also require a substantial number

of Hindu votes to be able to win from here.

Nationalistic feeling is very strong among Bengali Hindus settled in the Central Assam towns and villages. A lot for this is attributed to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which has its lone training centre in Hojai that caters to whole of the Northeast. As the polls draw near, the RSS has gone overdrive to secure

the BJP’s victory by campaigning with slogans of “vote for development and a corruption-free India”.