Home Nation

Central and State universities to collect feedback from students

Outgoing batches of students will be given a questionnare asking them what they liked and disliked in their varsities  

Published: 13th April 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Central and State universities across India, starting this year, will take feedback from outgoing bachelor and postgraduate students to gauge their level of “satisfaction” with the institute during their stint as students.

To start with, the survey will issue 60 students in every batch of outgoing students across programmes a detailed questionnaire on what they liked about the university and what they did not.

“The questionnaire has now been designed and sent to all the universities,” a senior official in the Union Human Resources Development Ministry told this newspaper.

“Unless we don’t understand the grievances of students, it won’t be possible to upgrade the quality of education being imparted in our universities,” he added.

Students will be asked questions related to the admission process, the quality of teaching, the examination system, updates on the syllabus, campus life and governance in the institution, technological up-gradation and practical skill knowledge. 

The move comes a month after the University Grants Commission (UGC) made it mandatory for all institutes of higher education and universities in the country to maintain an “Internal Quality Assurance Cell”.

Earlier, only the universities accredited by the National Accreditation and Assessment Council were compulsorily required to form the IQACs.

“The IQACs initiate, plan and supervise various activities that are necessary to increase the quality of the education imparted in an institution or college,” an official said. 

“The role of IQAC in maintaining quality standards in teaching, learning and evaluation becomes crucial and therefore it’s a very important step towards improving the status of institutes of higher education,” added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp