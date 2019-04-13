Central and State universities to collect feedback from students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Central and State universities across India, starting this year, will take feedback from outgoing bachelor and postgraduate students to gauge their level of “satisfaction” with the institute during their stint as students.

To start with, the survey will issue 60 students in every batch of outgoing students across programmes a detailed questionnaire on what they liked about the university and what they did not.

“The questionnaire has now been designed and sent to all the universities,” a senior official in the Union Human Resources Development Ministry told this newspaper.

“Unless we don’t understand the grievances of students, it won’t be possible to upgrade the quality of education being imparted in our universities,” he added.

Students will be asked questions related to the admission process, the quality of teaching, the examination system, updates on the syllabus, campus life and governance in the institution, technological up-gradation and practical skill knowledge.

The move comes a month after the University Grants Commission (UGC) made it mandatory for all institutes of higher education and universities in the country to maintain an “Internal Quality Assurance Cell”.

Earlier, only the universities accredited by the National Accreditation and Assessment Council were compulsorily required to form the IQACs.

“The IQACs initiate, plan and supervise various activities that are necessary to increase the quality of the education imparted in an institution or college,” an official said.

“The role of IQAC in maintaining quality standards in teaching, learning and evaluation becomes crucial and therefore it’s a very important step towards improving the status of institutes of higher education,” added the official.