Choose between Modi's strong reply to enemies and Rahul's wink in Parliament: UP Deputy CM

The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya took the Jibe at Congress chief while he was speaking at an election rally in Amroha.

Published: 13th April 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (File | PTI)

By ANI

AMROHA(UP): Taking a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said that people of the country must choose between a leader who gives a befitting reply to the enemy and a leader who winks in the parliament.

Addressing an election rally, he said, "It is time for the country to decide whether it needs a prime minister who orders for retaliation or the one who winks while sitting in the parliament."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi works at least eighteen hours a day and hasn't taken even a single leave in the last five years. He needs your support to further develop the nation", he added.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The deputy chief minister also launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties by saying,  "Demonetisation and lack of vote has infuriated the elephant. The elephant which had gone fat after eating money has become even smaller than buffalo's calf. The cycle that used to grab land and houses has been broken by people. There is also a hand that has only robbed the country".

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh began on April 11 and will culminate on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

