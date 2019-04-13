Cross-border love: Man who cancelled wedding after Pulwama, finally marries Pakistani bride

By ANI

BARMER(Rajasthan): A wedding procession from the district has finally left for Pakistan's Umarkot after a prolonged delay caused in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

Mahendra Singh, the groom residing in Khejad Ka Paar village of Barmer will tie the knot with Chagan Kanwar, a resident of Sinoi village in Pakistan's Sindh province.

Singh was supposed to get married on March 8 but had to cancel the plans amid mounting tensions between the two nations post-the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama which claimed lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Mahendra was to take the Thar Express to Pakistan to marry Chagan. But soaring tensions forced the two and the family to cancel the marriage for the time being. The groom had booked his tickets and was to depart for the nuptials. However, Singh could not go to Pakistan as the train, which runs between Pakistan's Lahore and India's Attari was not allowed to leave due to the suspension of service by Pakistan authorities

Groom Mahendra told ANI, "My marriage was fixed for 8th March but because of tensions between the two nations post Pulwama attack it was postponed. Now that there is peace again I am going there and I am happy." He will be now getting married on April 16.