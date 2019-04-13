Home Nation

If a bullet comes from Pakistan, we’ll respond with a bomb: Amit Shah  

Shah said that only PM Modi and the BJP can provide security against terrorist activities because the Congress, BSP and SP are only interested in vote bank politics.

Published: 13th April 2019 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | AP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Notwithstanding the controversy surrounding the invoking of Armymen in campaign speeches, BJP chief Amit Shah could not resist mentioning the Balakot airstrike at a poll rally in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. 

Shah said the Air Force, upon Narendra Modi's direction, went to Pakistan to conduct surgical strikes in response to the Pulwama attack. "We can't do ILU-ILU (I love you) with Pakistan as demanded by the SP-BSP alliance and Congress after the Pulwama attack. I just want to make it clear that if a bullet comes from Pakistan, we will reply with a bomb,” he said to a cheering crowd.

He added that only PM Modi and the BJP can provide security against terrorist activities because the Congress, BSP and SP are only interested in vote bank politics.

Playing the Dalit card in the reserved constituency, Shah also took a potshot at BSP chief Mayawati, saying, "The Narendra Modi government has done a lot of work to ensure uplift of the Dalit society. When the election comes, Behenji remembers Ambedkar. But on winning elections, she only erects her own statues," he claimed. He also highlighted Modi's visit to the Kumbh Mela and the felicitation of Dalit sanitation workers there.

Later in Badaun, Shah urged people to vote for change (BJP) as the Samajwadi Party MP (Dharmendra Yadav) only indulged in hooliganism.

Raising the triple talaq issue, Shah said the opposition tried to come in the way of it. Shah also promised complete electrification of villages, jobs for everyone and a toilet in every home by 2022. "Let Rahul baba, Mayawati and Akhileshji cry," he said.

Shah charged the Congress party with doing nothing for the poor and promoting corruption during their 55 years of rule. “Rahul baba and company ruled the country but did no good to the poor. These people
did nothing except indulge in corruption," he asserted.

Amit Shah Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2019 BJP

