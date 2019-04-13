Home Nation

Modi government appoints nine experts from private sector as joint secretaries through lateral entry

While Jagdale is director and CEO at Panama Renewable Energy Group, Dubey heads the aerospace and defence vertical at KPMG in India. Bajpayee is an environment professional with NHPC.

Published: 13th April 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The CEO of a renewable energy firm, a civil aviation specialist with KPMG and an environment professional at a top PSU were among the nine domain experts appointed on Friday as joint secretaries through lateral entry. 

Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale, Amber Dubey and Sujit Kumar Bajpayee will join the ministries of New and Renewable Energy, Civil Aviation, and Environment, respectively, as joint secretaries. 

While Jagdale is director and CEO at Panama Renewable Energy Group, Dubey heads the aerospace and defence vertical at KPMG in India. Bajpayee is an environmental professional with NHPC.

The others are Arun Goel (commerce), Rajeev Saksena (economic affairs), Saurabh Mishra (financial services), Suman Prasad Singh (road transport and highways), Bhushan Kumar (shipping), and Kokoli Ghosh (agriculture, cooperation and farmers welfare).

The government had invited applications in June 2018 for joint secretary-level posts through the lateral entry mode, opening a new chapter in administrative reforms. 

A total of 6,077 applications were received in response to the government’s advertisement.

The government had in December entrusted the task of selecting the candidates for these posts to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which is responsible for conducting civil services examination to select the country’s bureaucrats, diplomats and police officers. 

Out of the 6,077 applications received, 89 were short-listed for interview. They were then asked to fill up a detailed application form for further processing.

Government think tank Niti Aayog had also highlighted in a report that it was essential that experts in various areas be inducted into the system through a lateral entry on a fixed-term contract.

89 shortlisted

Of the shortlisted candidates, 14 each are for the post of JS in Agri cooperation and farmers welfare, and Shipping; 13 for Aviation; 10 for Financial Services; 9 each for Revenue, and New and renewable energy, 8 for Road, 7 for Environment, 3 for Economic affairs, and 2 for Commerce

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lateral Entry PM Modi Modi Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp