Modi government appoints nine experts from private sector as joint secretaries through lateral entry

NEW DELHI: The CEO of a renewable energy firm, a civil aviation specialist with KPMG and an environment professional at a top PSU were among the nine domain experts appointed on Friday as joint secretaries through lateral entry.

Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale, Amber Dubey and Sujit Kumar Bajpayee will join the ministries of New and Renewable Energy, Civil Aviation, and Environment, respectively, as joint secretaries.

While Jagdale is director and CEO at Panama Renewable Energy Group, Dubey heads the aerospace and defence vertical at KPMG in India. Bajpayee is an environmental professional with NHPC.

The others are Arun Goel (commerce), Rajeev Saksena (economic affairs), Saurabh Mishra (financial services), Suman Prasad Singh (road transport and highways), Bhushan Kumar (shipping), and Kokoli Ghosh (agriculture, cooperation and farmers welfare).

The government had invited applications in June 2018 for joint secretary-level posts through the lateral entry mode, opening a new chapter in administrative reforms.

A total of 6,077 applications were received in response to the government’s advertisement.

The government had in December entrusted the task of selecting the candidates for these posts to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which is responsible for conducting civil services examination to select the country’s bureaucrats, diplomats and police officers.

Out of the 6,077 applications received, 89 were short-listed for interview. They were then asked to fill up a detailed application form for further processing.

Government think tank Niti Aayog had also highlighted in a report that it was essential that experts in various areas be inducted into the system through a lateral entry on a fixed-term contract.

89 shortlisted

Of the shortlisted candidates, 14 each are for the post of JS in Agri cooperation and farmers welfare, and Shipping; 13 for Aviation; 10 for Financial Services; 9 each for Revenue, and New and renewable energy, 8 for Road, 7 for Environment, 3 for Economic affairs, and 2 for Commerce