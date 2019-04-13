Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP for instructor's suicide

Reportedly, Rajesh Kumar Patel, an instructor in a middle school in a village in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide on Wednesday night.

Published: 13th April 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday attacked the BJP for its instructor's suicide case in Uttar Pradesh saying that the ruling party had brought its employees to a position where they were forced to commit suicide.

"The incident of Banda is very sad. The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has brought the employees to the position that they are forced to commit suicide. The BJP has deceived the instructors and these hardworking employees are facing severe financial straits. The people of Uttar Pradesh will not forgive," Gandhi tweeted.

Reportedly, Rajesh Kumar Patel, an instructor in a middle school in a village in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide on Wednesday night. He was struggling with financial straits as he was not paid honorarium from the last three months.

TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi BJP suicide Lok Sabha Elections 2019

