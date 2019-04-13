Rahul, Venkaiah, British envoy visit Jallianwala Bagh to pay tribute to martyrs of massacre 

Harpreet Bajwa By

The Union and state governments held separate functions to pay floral tributes to the martyrs of the

Jallianwala Bagh massacre on the occasion of its hundredth anniversary.

In the morning, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh led the people in paying heartfelt tributes to the martyrs of the massacre. The two leaders laid floral wreaths at the historic Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial as a mark of respect for those who sacrificed their lives for the nation exactly hundred years ago, on April 13, 1919, in one of the worst bloodbaths in India’s pre-independence history.

Joining people from all walks of life who had gathered at the historic monument to pay their respects to the martyrs, Rahul and Amarinder stood in silence as they offered prayers and remembered the sacrifices of those who led the nation to its independence.

"The cost of freedom must never ever be forgotten. We salute the people of India who gave everything they had for it. Jai Hind,” Rahul later wrote in the visitor's book at the Jallianwala Wala Bagh memorial in Amritsar.

It was a sombre and emotional moment for the people, many of whom could be seen wiping tears as they saluted the courage of those immortal bravehearts, with the national anthem playing in the background.

British high commissioner to India Dominic Asquith also paid homage at the memorial and wrote in the visitors book, "The events at Jallianwala Bagh 100 years ago reflect a shameful act in British-Indian history. We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused. I am pleased today that the UK and India remain committed to further developing their 21st century partnership.’’

In the afternoon, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu led the nation in paying tribute to the martyrs in a

commemoration ceremony organized by the Union ministry of culture. Naidu paid his respects to the fallen heroes by placing a wreath upon the memorial. He released a commemorative coin and a postage

stamp to mark the 100th anniversary of the massacre. He was also apprised of the proposed work for the revitalization of the memorial.

Naidu tweeted that Jallianwala Bagh was a reminder to each one of us about how hard-won & precious our freedom is. He said it was an occasion to shed a silent tear for each of the innocent Indians who lost their lives that Baisakhi day in 1919 and a poignant moment of reflection on colonial cruelty & irrational anger.

He said the pain and agony continued to rankle in the hearts of every Indian to this day even though 100 years have lapsed since that inhuman massacre took place. "History is not a mere chronicle of events. It shows us the depths to which depraved minds can plunge and cautions us to learn from the past. It also tells us that the power of evil is transient," he said.