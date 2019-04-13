Russia confers top civilian honour on PM Modi for boosting bilateral ties

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Russia’s highest civilian award, the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, for his efforts to promote the strategic partnership between Russia and India.

This is his second international award this month, and the seventh since he assumed office in May 2014.

Earlier this month, Modi was awarded the Zayed Medal — the United Arab Emirates’ highest civilian award — as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.

The Order of St Andrew the Apostle is awarded to prominent statesmen and public figures and representatives of science, culture, arts and various other fields for their exceptional service in promoting the prosperity, greatness and glory of Russia, said the Russian Embassy in New Delhi.

Among the foreign awardees are the President of China Xi Jinping, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Geydar Aliev. First established in 1698, the award was abolished under the Soviet Union but re-established in 1998.

The ceremony is usually held at the St Andrew Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, but given the elections in India, it is unclear when Modi will travel to Russia to receive the award.

“Honoured to receive this prestigious award,” Modi tweeted in response.

“I thank President Putin and the people of Russia. Foundations of India-Russia friendship are deep and the future of our partnership is bright. Extensive cooperation between our nations has led to extraordinary outcomes for our citizens… President Putin remains a source of great strength for the India-Russia friendship. Under his visionary leadership, bilateral and multilateral cooperation between our nations has scaled new heights.”

The External Affairs Ministry said the prime minister has been conferred the highest civilian award of Russia by presidential order.

“The award signifies the special and enduring strategic partnership between India and Russia marked by exceptional warmth and friendship extending to our peoples,” it added.