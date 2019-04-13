Voter turnout of 69.43 per cent recorded in first phase of Lok Sabha elections

Home Nation

However, the ECI stated that this percentage is still likely to go up as the data from some polling booths in remote locations are yet to be consolidated.

Representational image.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The voter turnout in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections conducted across 18 states and two Union Territories on April 11 is 69.43 per cent, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Saturday.

In a press note, the ECI said, "The voter turnout percentage from eighteen states and two Union Territories that went to polls on April 11 in the first phase Lok Sabha elections 2019, has recorded a figure of 69.43 per cent."

The release further said: "In the phase 1, 91 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) from Andhra Pradesh (25/25 PCs), Arunachal Pradesh (2/2 PCs), Assam (5/14PCs), Bihar (4/40 PCS), Chhattisgarh (1/11 PCs), Jammu & Kashmir (2/6 PCs), Maharashtra (7/48PCs), Manipur (1/2 PCs), Meghalaya (2/2PCs), Mizoram (1/1 PC), Nagaland (1/1 PC), Odisha (4/21 PCs), Sikkim (1/1 PC), Telangana (17/17 PCs), Tripura (1/2 PCs) Uttar Pradesh (8/80PCs), Uttarakhand (5/5 PCs), West Bengal (2/42 PCs) as also Andaman & Nicobar Islands (1/1 PC) and Lakshadweep (1/1 PC) went to Polls."

"Out of 13,16,22,586 total electors from these constituencies, 9,13,79,409 electors cast their votes, comprising 4,64,30,614 males, 4,49,20,571 females and 1395 from third Gender," the release added.

The polling body further said, "The top five voter turnout percentage has been - 84.96 per cent from Lakshadweep; 83.79 per cent from West Bengal, 83.26 per cent from Tripura, 83.12 per cent from Nagaland and 82.82 per cent from Manipur, though some polling parties were yet to contribute their figures to the data."

