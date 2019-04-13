We will all vote for Modi, tell him to open slaughter house, says Mathura residents

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

MATHURA: Driving a vehicle in Mathura is harder than in any other city. Yes, there is traffic but of a different kind. Hordes of stray cattle can be seen either nibbling in garbage dumps or plunked on the road, making it impossible to pass.

The stray cattle problem in Mathura erupted after the Yogi Adityanath government enforced a complete ban on their slaughter. Now, cow owners, when they are done with them, just leave them on the roads and the numbers are growing. The menace has become one of the pressing issues for residents in this ancient temple town.

“For the past year or so, we have been finding it difficult to commute on the roads. I am a practising Hindu but as the cattle are of no use in terms of milk and fertility, I think they should be slaughtered. Consuming beef should not be a crime. Apart from the menace on the roads, the slaughter of old cattle will also help maintain the ecosystem,” 45-year-old Mohan Singh, a retired government veterinary employee said in a hushed tone, making sure no one was around.

With a helpless expression, he shrugs and points towards a couple of cows feeding off a garbage dump across the road.

Adding to Singh’s words was 26-year-old sweet shop owner Sanjay Chauhan.

Wiping beads of sweat off his forehead and with a cup of pedas ( a sweet), he pensively says, “You know the political situation today. We need to stay in this city and hence cannot raise our voice against stray cattle menace. It's everywhere.”

The Mathura traffic police also acknowledge that manning traffic has become more difficult since the number of stray cattle have increased on the temple town’s roads. “We do not have statistics if accidents have spiked due to the stray cattle. It definitely has caused a traffic nightmare,” a traffic policeman, on duty near Manoharpura area circle, said.

Apart from the traffic mess and road accidents, the ban on slaughter has led to large scale unemployment in the Muslim community of the city, who are significant in numbers. The Ghasi Mandi area, home to slaughterhouses, now boast of a row of small shops.

“What can we do sir? We are forced to run our family with what we earn from these petty shops”, a stooped, bearded 78-year-old Nizamuddin Qureshi managed to mumble.

Qureshi has been unemployed since 1998, the first time slaughter of cattle in unlicensed vends were banned by the government. His son, Shamim feeds the 17-member family with meagre earnings from a departmental store. There are around 8,000 others like Qureshi. Rizwan Ahmed (54) breaks down as he starts speaking.

“Slaughtering cattle was our family business. I am uneducated and can’t even work as a daily labourer as I am unwell. My slaughterhouse was licensed but was still closed,” he said.

Where did it all start?

The stray cattle menace in the temple town of Mathura increased after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath imposed a blanket ban on cow slaughter