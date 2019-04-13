Woman, daughter shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

MANIPUR: A woman and her daughter were shot dead by a man in Narsinghpur village here on Saturday morning, police said.

Sita Devi Shakya (40) and her daughters Madhuri (20) and Neelam (18) were working in a field when one Budh Sagar, a dhaba worker, opened fire at them.

Sita Devi died on the spot and Madhuri was seriously injured, they said.

Madhuri was referred to Saifai hospital where she succumbed to injuries during treatment, they added.

Neelam managed to escape after the villagers rushed to help the trio but by then Sagar had fled from the spot, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Shanker Rai, who rushed to the site with heavy force, said it appeared to be a case of one-sided love.

"The investigation has started and four police parties have been deployed to nab the criminal," he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post mortem examination.