Won’t be bogged down by intimidation: Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Mirwaiz returned to Srinagar on Thursday after questioning in a militancy and separatist funds case.

Published: 13th April 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Moderate separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was questioned for three days at the NIA's headquarters in New Delhi | PTI FILE

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  Having faced three days of questioning by National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials in New Delhi, separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said intimidation would not make him change his political stand on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

“The pressure was mounted on separatists’ leadership through the ED [Enforcement Directorate] and NIA to silence the voices seeking a resolution of the Kashmir dispute. My house was raided and many notices were sent to me by the NIA,” Mirwaiz said while addressing Friday’s congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid.

“On a collective decision of the Hurriyat, I visited Delhi along with some other leaders. I visited the NIA headquarters in Delhi for questioning. I was asked about various organisations which I head. They also asked me questions on recommendations for visas to Pakistan by Kashmiris and recommendations to medical colleges in Pakistan. I answered all their queries,” he said.

“My life and the Hurriyat’s stand is an open book and there is nothing to hide. Hurriyat believes that Kashmir is a lingering political issue that has to be resolved and there is no other alternative than its peaceful resolution. Kashmir is yearning for peaceful resolution and today, our fourth generation is getting consumed for demanding peaceful solution of Kashmir,” he said. 

