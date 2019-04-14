Home Nation

BJP names 3 Lok Sabha candidates for Madhya Pradesh, undecided on Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha

BJP dropped sitting MPs Nagendra Singh and Savitri Thakur from Khajuraho and Dhar Lok Sabha seats respectively, giving tickets to BD Sharma and Chhatar Singh Darbar in their place.

Published: 14th April 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The BJP Sunday declared candidates for three more Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, dropping two sitting MPs.

Suspense, however, continued for prominent seats like Bhopal, Vidisha and Indore.

In the 2014 polls, it had won 27 seats in the state, with the Congress managing to retain only Chhindwara and Guna.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In Bhopal, the Congress has nominated senior leader Digvijaya Singh while in Indore, the BJP's eight-time sitting MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had announced that she would not be contesting this time.

On Sunday, the BJP dropped sitting MPs Nagendra Singh and Savitri Thakur from Khajuraho and Dhar Lok Sabha seats respectively, giving tickets to BD Sharma and Chhatar Singh Darbar in their place.

From Ratlam, which was won by the Congress' Kantilal Bhuria in a bypoll, the BJP has fielded Jhabua MLA GS Damor.

Before contesting the Assembly polls post retirement, Damor was the engineer-in-chief of the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department.

Besides Bhopal and Indore, the BJP is yet to announce its candidate from Vidisha seat, which was represented by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Two other seats where the BJP has not announced its candidates are Guna, held by senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Sagar.

The BJP had announced 15 names on March 23, and three each on March 29 and April 6.

With Sunday's announcement, the BJP has named candidates for 24 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Congress has named candidates for 28 seats in the state, with the exception of Indore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh elections Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp