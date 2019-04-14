BJP names 3 Lok Sabha candidates for Madhya Pradesh, undecided on Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha

By PTI

BHOPAL: The BJP Sunday declared candidates for three more Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, dropping two sitting MPs.

Suspense, however, continued for prominent seats like Bhopal, Vidisha and Indore.

In the 2014 polls, it had won 27 seats in the state, with the Congress managing to retain only Chhindwara and Guna.

In Bhopal, the Congress has nominated senior leader Digvijaya Singh while in Indore, the BJP's eight-time sitting MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had announced that she would not be contesting this time.

On Sunday, the BJP dropped sitting MPs Nagendra Singh and Savitri Thakur from Khajuraho and Dhar Lok Sabha seats respectively, giving tickets to BD Sharma and Chhatar Singh Darbar in their place.

From Ratlam, which was won by the Congress' Kantilal Bhuria in a bypoll, the BJP has fielded Jhabua MLA GS Damor.

Before contesting the Assembly polls post retirement, Damor was the engineer-in-chief of the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department.

Besides Bhopal and Indore, the BJP is yet to announce its candidate from Vidisha seat, which was represented by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Two other seats where the BJP has not announced its candidates are Guna, held by senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Sagar.

The BJP had announced 15 names on March 23, and three each on March 29 and April 6.

With Sunday's announcement, the BJP has named candidates for 24 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Congress has named candidates for 28 seats in the state, with the exception of Indore.