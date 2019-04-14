JeM terrorist held for role in 2017 Lethpora attack

Home Nation

A resident of Ratnipora in J&K's Pulwama district, Reshi is the fifth accused to have been arrested in the case.

Published: 14th April 2019

By IANS

JAMMU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested Irshad Ahmad Reshi for involvement in attack on the CRPF Group Centre in Lethpora, Jammu and Kashmir, in 2017. A resident of Ratnipora in J&K's Pulwama district, Reshi is the fifth accused to have been arrested in the case.

"An active overground worker of proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Reshi was close associate of slain terrorist and JeM Commander Noor Mohammad Tantray (Noor Trali)," the NIA said in a statement.

Reshi will be presented before the Special NIA court here on Monday. The agency is likely to seek his police custody for further investigation.

The CRPF Group Centre was attacked with a motive to avenge the death of Noor Trali, killed in an encounter with security forces in December 2017, the NIA said. Reshi, a key conspirator, provided logistic support, like sheltering and transport for terrorists, and conducted reconnaissance of the CRPF Group Centre.

"Four accused -- Fayaz Ahmad Magrey, Manzoor Ahmed Bhat, Nisar Ahmed Tantray and Syed Hilal Andrabi -- have been arrested earlier in the case," the NIA said.

The centre was attacked on December 30-31 night in 2017 by three JeM terrorists. During the investigation, they were identified as Fardeen Ahmad Khandey, Manzoor Baba, and a Pakistani terrorist Abdul Shakoor.

