Lok Sabha elections 2019: Stars and caste dynamics big factors in western UP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While eight seats of western UP which went to polls in the first phase had a dominant Muslim-OBC -Dalit factor, the dynamics of the second set of eight seats in western UP is altogether different. Each of the eight seats-- Nagina (reserved), Hathras, Agra (reserved), Fatehpur Sikri, Aligarh, Amroha, Bulandshahr and the land of Lord Krishna Mathura - set to vote on April 18 have different dynamics in terms of caste, religion and other factors.

While dominating upper caste on a few seats will consolidate BJP’s prospects, a strong presence of minority on some others will place the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in a strong position. Mathura and Fatehpur Sikri will be guided by the ‘Bollywood’ factor. BJP has reposed faith in Hema Malini in Mathura, actor-turned-politician and Congress UP chief Raj Babbar is in fray from the historical city of Fatehpur Sikri.

Notably, all the eight seats to go to polls in the second phase were bagged by the BJP in 2014.

While Agra (reserved), Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Hathras have been strong BJP bastions since 1991, there have been a few aberrations majorly in 2004 and 2009 when theses seats were won by SP, BSP, RLD and Congress separately. This time around these seats may be in for another change owing to the alliance’s caste arithmetic.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The other three seats too have an almost similar demographic profile as with a strong combination of upper-caste Hindus, non-Yadav OBCs and Dalits. The Muslim are just 20% in Bulandshahr, around 10% in Hathras and 12% in Agra.

Aligarh is dominated by around 27% upper-caste Hindu voters and 24% OBC.

The minority vote on the seat is estimated to be 15%. While Nagina, which came into being in 2008, has over 40% Muslims, Amroha as around 35%.

Opposition treats illegal immigrants as vote bank, says Amit Shah

LUCKNOW: Taking a pot shot at BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday for allegedly remembering Dr BR Ambedkar only when elections were around, BJP chief Amit Shah said when polls were around Behen ji remembers Baba Saheb Ambedkar otherwise she installs only her statues.

Notwithstanding the controversy surrounding the invocation of the Army in campaign speeches, Shah did not desist from bringing Pulwama massacre in his speech. He said the Air Force went to Pakistan to conduct “surgical strikes” as revenge on the orders of PM Narendra Modi.

“We can’t do ILU-ILU (I love you) with Pakistan as demanded by SP-BSP alliance and Congress after the Balakot air strike. I just want to make it clear that if a bullet comes from Pakistan, we will reply with a bomb till we are in power,” said Shah to the cheering crowd.

Later in Badaun, Shah urged the people to vote for change (BJP) as the Samajwadi Party MP (Dharmendra Yadav) did nothing but hooliganism.

Bringing in the triple talaq issue, Shah said the Opposition came in the way of it. Shah also promised to complete electrification of villages, jobs for everyone and a toilet in every home by 2022.

“Let Rahul baba, Mayawati and Akhilesh ji cry,” he said.

Shah accused the Congress of doing nothing for the poor.