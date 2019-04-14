Home Nation

PM attacks Congress on Kashmiri Pandits issue, says won't let Abdullahs, Muftis to divide India

The prime minister was referring to NC leader Omar Abdullah's demand for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 14th April 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi, Modi

PM Modi addressing at an election rally. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KATHUA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday slammed the Abdullahs and Muftis, saying two families "ruined" three generations of Jammu and Kashmir and he will not allow them to "divide" India.

The prime minister was referring to NC leader Omar Abdullah's demand for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Abdullah and Mufti families have "ruined" three generations in the state.

They laid seize to the state for three generations.

For the better future of the state, they need to be voted out, he told a public rally here.

The bright future of Jammu and Kashmir can be ensured only after their departure.

They can bring their entire clan into the field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they won't be able to divide this nation, the prime minister said.

Campaigning for Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh, who is seeking re-election from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, the prime minister said people in Jammu and Kashmir voted in large numbers in the first phase of polls and "rattled" terrorist leaders, opportunists and demoralised the "mahamilavat" alliance.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Modi said, "You have proven the strength of democracy in India, in the first phase of elections".

Lashing out at the Congress, the prime minister said, "Congress had been infected with germs.

The grand old party's manifesto promise that AFSPA will be removed from the state if they come to power to demoralise the security forces".

"Can a patriot speak like this? Shouldn't our security forces have a safety net," he asked people at the rally.

Modi accused the Congress of politicising the Jallianwala Bagh Centenary.

"The Vice President was in Jallianwala Bagh for the government event. He paid tribute to martyrs but Congress CM was not there", he said, charging that nationalism was an insult for the opposition.

The Punjab chief minister, he said, insulted the Jallianwala Bagh memorial by not attending the government's memorial on the day of the centenary.

Modi said he can understand the kind of pressure on Amarinder Singh.

"I have known Capt Amaridner Singh for a long time. I have never raised a question on his patriotism. I can understand the kind of pressure which must have been put on him for this kind of 'Parivar bhakti", Modi said.

Referring to doubts raised by the Congress on the 2016 surgical strikes and IAF strikes in Balakot, he charged that Congress has never trusted the Indian armed forces.

"For the Congress, the Army is only a way of earning money," Modi charged.

Hitting out at the Congress for migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, Modi said the BJP is committed to bring the community back to their land.

"The policies of Congress were responsible for Kashmiri Pandits leaving their homes in valley", he said.

"The Congress was so concerned about their vote bank, that they pretended not to see atrocities against my Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters," he added.

The prime minister also referred to the 1984 Sikh riots and said the Congress was betraying the people by promising "nyay".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Omar Abdullah Mehbooba Mufti Lok Sabah elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp