Political blame game erupts over Ram Navami rallies in Bengal

KOLKATA: More than 100 Ram Navami processions were taken out in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal with thousands of BJP supporters joining in. The event has drawn sharp criticism from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She hit out at the armed rallies and accused the BJP of trying to disturb peace in Bengal.

“The BJP is misleading the people in the name of religion… They are taking out rallies with swords and mace,” Banerjee said at an election rally in Darjeeling.

“Whose throat do you want to slit with swords? Whose head do you want to smash with the mace?” Banerjee questioned.

Last year, the state had witnessed unprecedented violence which had resulted in the death of three persons.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, who spent the day in West Midnapore, and took part in more than a dozen processions, said: “Ram Navami rallies are a part of our tradition. We are carrying arms to protect ourselves. It has nothing to do with elections. If TMC has a problem with armed rallies then they should change their thought process.”

However, there was no report of violence in the state on Saturday. BJP leaders alleged that the police intercepted their supporters who were going to join Ram Navami processions riding motorcycles.

Kolkata Police said that no political, apolitical, religious organisations are allowed to carry bike rallies in the city.

The BJP was denied permission to take out bike rallies across Kolkata on the occasion of Ram Navami. The Viswa Hindu Parishad has planned to take out nearly 700 rallies across south Bengal on Sunday.

Didi’s plea to Hill voters

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, on the last day of her poll-campaign in north Bengal, urged electors from the plains in Darjeeling constituency not to vote for the Congress or the CPM while addressing a rally in Siliguri.

"The erstwhile CPM-led government did nothing for the Hills. I was in Congress and then quit to form the Trinamool. Now, you are witnessing development in the area. Please do not waste your votes by supporting the Congress and the CPM,’’ she said.

Eyeing first-time victory from the Lok Sabha seat, Banerjee was camping in the Hills for past three days