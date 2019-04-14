Probe 'mysterious box' unloaded from PM Narendra Modi's chopper: Congress

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday demanded an immediate investigation by the Election Commission (EC) into a mysterious box, which was allegedly unloaded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper after it landed in Chitradurga in Karnataka earlier this week.

The Karnataka Congress on Saturday tweeted a 14-second video clip, claiming that it was filmed soon after Modi landed in Chitradurga on Tuesday to address an election rally. The video shows two men carrying a black box to a private Innova parked at a helipad, allegedly immediately after Modi's chopper had landed there.

During a press conference on Sunday, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said: "In Chitradurga, we got to see something very unusual, something not seen before. The Prime Minister was in an Air Force helicopter, and a big, black box was unloaded from his helicopter.

ALSO READ: Clothes or cash? What’s in box, Modi? Twitterati ask

"We received this information today and will also show you the video. The box was loaded onto a private vehicle which was not a part of the SPG (Special Protection Group) carcade and it sped away."

Sharma pointed out that whenever the Prime Minister or other Cabinet Ministers travel to various locations for election campaign, EC officials check their vehicles.

"This rule is applicable on the Prime Minister too. There should an investigation, as nothing is out of the purview of the SPG, which accompanies the Prime Minister everywhere. But an exception was made in the case of this box. Where was the box transported," Sharma asked.

The Congress demanded that the poll panel should investigate the contents of the box. Sharma said: "It is not just in favour of the people of India, but also the Prime Minister in order to uphold the dignity of the post."

He said that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leaders have registered a complaint with the EC in this matter.