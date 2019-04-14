Home Nation

Robert Vadra is family, nobody would object if he wants to join active politics: UPCC chief Raj Babbar

Notably, Robert Vadra has been under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate (ED) over cases of money laundering and land deals.

Published: 14th April 2019 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Businessman and son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra (File photo)

Businessman and son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra (File photo)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Claiming that there was no glitch in Robert Vadra, joining active politics, UPCC chief Raj Babbar said that if he would want to contest Lok Sabha elections, Congress party would stand by him.

Notably, Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, has been under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate (ED) over cases of money laundering and land deals. 

In February this year, a few days after Priyanka's plunge into active politics, Robert had also expressed his wish to enter active politics but only after getting his name cleared in all the cases for which he had been facing ED inquiry.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Woh parivaar ka hissa hain. Agar woh chahenge to party unke baare mein zaroor chahegi ki woh party mein sammilit hon, kaun mana karega unko (If Robert Vadra would wish to join the party then the party will definitely think about it as he is a part of the family, and who would oppose it )?” Raj Babbar said while interacting with media persons on Sunday. Recently, Robert Vadra had accompanied wife Priyanka along with their two children while going for the nomination of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively.

On April 10, Robert was seen at the Congress chief's roadshow while proceeding for his nomination from Amethi. Next day, he along with Priyanka and Rahul accompanied mother-in-law Sonia to her nomination in Rae Bareli.

On the speculations over Priyanka Gandhi contesting Lok Sabha election from Varanasi against PM Modi, the UPCC chief avoided a direct reply saying: "She will win wherever she will contest from. All people in Gandhi family have their own responsibilities in Congress party." Babbar was all praise for  Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claiming that her entry and presence in the party had invigorated the party organisation and enthused the cadre a great deal. "People are enthusiastic about Priyanka ji. The day she will decide to enter electoral politics, people will welcome her," Raj Babbar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPCC Robert Vadra Priyanka Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp