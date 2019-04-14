Robert Vadra is family, nobody would object if he wants to join active politics: UPCC chief Raj Babbar

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Claiming that there was no glitch in Robert Vadra, joining active politics, UPCC chief Raj Babbar said that if he would want to contest Lok Sabha elections, Congress party would stand by him.

Notably, Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, has been under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate (ED) over cases of money laundering and land deals.

In February this year, a few days after Priyanka's plunge into active politics, Robert had also expressed his wish to enter active politics but only after getting his name cleared in all the cases for which he had been facing ED inquiry.

"Woh parivaar ka hissa hain. Agar woh chahenge to party unke baare mein zaroor chahegi ki woh party mein sammilit hon, kaun mana karega unko (If Robert Vadra would wish to join the party then the party will definitely think about it as he is a part of the family, and who would oppose it )?” Raj Babbar said while interacting with media persons on Sunday. Recently, Robert Vadra had accompanied wife Priyanka along with their two children while going for the nomination of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively.

On April 10, Robert was seen at the Congress chief's roadshow while proceeding for his nomination from Amethi. Next day, he along with Priyanka and Rahul accompanied mother-in-law Sonia to her nomination in Rae Bareli.

On the speculations over Priyanka Gandhi contesting Lok Sabha election from Varanasi against PM Modi, the UPCC chief avoided a direct reply saying: "She will win wherever she will contest from. All people in Gandhi family have their own responsibilities in Congress party." Babbar was all praise for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claiming that her entry and presence in the party had invigorated the party organisation and enthused the cadre a great deal. "People are enthusiastic about Priyanka ji. The day she will decide to enter electoral politics, people will welcome her," Raj Babbar said.