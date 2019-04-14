Uttar Pradesh Congress releases seat specific manifesto for second phase

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In an attempt to stand out among rivals and woo the voters, Congress party brought the concept of hyper-local manifesto for eight seats of western Uttar Pradesh set to vote in the second phase on April 18.

"The intent behind seat-specific manifesto is to ensure seat-by-seat development in sync with the roadmap drawn by the party for country’s development through its national manifesto," says Anshu Awasthi,

party spokesman.

The constituency-specific manifesto has been framed on the basis of the feedback given by the candidates who identified the issues of importance. Promises from cane farmers to potato growers, food processing units, warehouses, godowns for grain storage and connecting the proposed defence industrial corridor with Mathura are the major highlights of the manifestos that UPCC released on Saturday evening for the eight Lok Sabha seats of western UP.

The manifesto for each seat mentions five main promises for people. It also lists out five takeaways from party’s national manifesto with focus on NYAY, the flagship minimum income guarantee scheme. Other four highlights of the national manifesto mentioned on local document include, separate budget for farmers, 33% reservation to women in parliament and state legislatures, 34 lakh jobs lying vacant

in government sector to youth and free of cost medical treatment.

The manifesto for Fatehpur Sikri, where state Congress chief Raj Babbar is the party candidate, promises an inclusive scheme for potato growers. It talks about emunerative prices for potato growers and set up food processing units in the region. It also promises a university for women besides giving a boost to

footwear industry in Fatehpur Sikri.

Besides, the manifesto also speaks about broad gauge railway line between Agra and Fatehpur Sikri, and an overbridge from Haria to Ranjitpura in the constituency.

Similarly, the manifesto for Agra promises to clean Yamuna with sewage treatment plants and making the air of the Taj city pollution free by implementing the recommendations of Hota committee. Potable water, upgrading Sarojini Naidu Medical College to AIIMS along with push to tourism are other promises for Agra. The manifesto for Amroha talks about an elaborate scheme to bring relief to cane growers besides tackling civic issues, push to tourism, scheme for labourers and ugradation of railways.

The manifesto for Mathura speaks about connecting proposed defence corridor with the constituency, development of the Brij Parikrima Marg and declaring Mathura as a pilgrimage centre.

For Hathras, the party promises rejuvenation of carpet, ghunghroo , itr and heeng (asafoetida) products.