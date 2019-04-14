Home Nation

Would implement the budget drafted by late Manohar Parrikar: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Parrikar had read out the financial statement of the Budget in the Legislative Assembly in January with a tube inserted through his nose.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

By PTI

PANAJI: The BJP-led Goa government would implement the Budget drafted by former chief minister Manohar Parrikar who could not table it in the state Legislative Assembly due to his ill health earlier this year.

Incumbent chief minister Pramod Sawant, who took the charge after the death of Parrikar last month, Sunday said the budget would be implemented in the next session of the state Legislative Assembly.

"The last budget was already prepared by Manohar Parrikar but it was not placed.

During the next Assembly session, we will implement that budget," Sawant told PTI.

He said thrust of the budget would be the creation of new infrastructure in the coastal state.

Sawant further said the government would tap new resources for generation of revenue.

He also said that the state government wanted to usher in human development along the infrastructure development.

"The human development will encompass everything. It will touch lives of people of all ages and from various strata of the society," he added.

