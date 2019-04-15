Home Nation

Allahabad High Court issues notice to Mulayam Singh Yadav for allegedly threatening IPS officer

A bench of Justice Shashikant passed the order on a petition moved by Thakur. Yadav has been accused of threatening the senior police official over phone on July 10, 2015.

Published: 15th April 2019 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 11:23 PM

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court Monday issued a notice to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in connection with reportedly issuing threats to IPS officer Amitabh Thakur about four years ago.

It also fixed May 4 for next hearing on the matter. A bench of Justice Shashikant passed the order on a petition moved by Thakur. Yadav has been accused of threatening the senior police official over phone on July 10, 2015.

The police investigated the case and gave the SP patriarch a clean chit. Thakur, however, opposed the final report in the court. Later, the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Lucknow rejected the final report by the police and directed to register the case as a complaint.

The IPS officer challenged the CJM order, pleading that the matter should be registered as a police case as he argued that all the evidence was pointing towards a prima facie case against the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader.

An FIR was registered on July 11, 2015 following a complaint by Thakur that Yadav threatened him over phone and released the audio of the phone call.

The officer alleged that Yadav was unhappy over a complaint lodged by the former's wife Nutan against then state minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati.

