Bhopal diary

Congress land for Ram temple expansion

Already on temple run in the eight-assembly strong Bhopal parliamentary constituency, former CM and Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh has now announced that land allotted for a party office will be given to expand the premises of a Ram temple in the Old City area. Singh offered Arti at the Ram temple in the Old City area on Ram Navami on Saturday and on stepping out the temple he recounted that during his tenure (as CM) the land had been allotted for the temple as well as a Congress office.

Digvijaya wary of model code violation

Former CM and the Congress’ Bhopal nominee Digvijaya Singh has made it clear to supporters and party workers that they shouldn’t crowd his nomination procession in large numbers on April 19. Sources said that the Congress veteran doesn’t want to fall foul of the model code as some senior BJP leaders in Jabalpur did recently. Former Union minister Prahlad Patel and three party MLAs were among seven BJP leaders to have been booked for poll code violation, as the number of those accompanying the Jabalpur candidate Rakesh Singh at the office of the district election officer during nomination filing was more than the numbers allowed.

MP’s chess sensation strikes gold in Lanka

Nityata Jain, a 15-year-old international chess player from Madhya Pradesh, has once again made the country proud by winning gold and silver medals in the blitz team and standard team events in the U-16 girls’ category at the Asian Youth Chess Championship in Sri Lanka. Nityata is the only chess player from MP to have won the Asian Youth Chess Championship team gold and individual bronze in 2018. Nipania in Indore, the teenage chess sensation also won bronze at the Commonwealth Chess Championship, 2018.

Improving women’s safety

Aiming to improve women safety, the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) is planning to introduce ‘eye on road’ concept kiosks and mobile based application. Kiosks, with alarm alert buttons, would be introduced across the city. Similar panic buttons would be set up in city buses to reach out for help. Once the panic button is pressed, alert will reach the BSCDCL control centre and immediate assistance will be provided.