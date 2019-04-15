Cabinet approves continuation of Phase-4 of GSLV

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the ongoing Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) continuation programme's phase-4 that consists of five GSLV flights during 2021-2024.

The phase-4 programme will enable the launch of 2 tonne class of satellites for geo-imaging, navigation, data relay communication and space sciences, an official statement said.

The total fund requirement for the phase-4 programme is Rs 2,729.13 crore and includes the cost of five GSLV vehicles, essential facility augmentation, programme management and launch campaign along with the additional funds required for meeting the scope of the ongoing programme.

According to the statement, it will meet the launch requirement of satellites for providing critical satellite navigation services, data relay communication for supporting the Indian Human spaceflight programme and the next interplanetary mission to Mars.

The phase-4 GSLV programme will meet the demand for the launch of satellites at a frequency of up to two launches per year with maximal participation by the Indian industry. All the operational flights would be completed during the period 2021-24.

The GSLV Continuation Programme was initially sanctioned in 2003 and two phases have been completed. The third phase is in progress and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020-21.