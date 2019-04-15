Home Nation

Cabinet approves reservations in admission for economically weaker section students

A sanction of Rs 4315.15 crore has been approved for 158 CEIs for reservation to economically weaker sections.

Published: 15th April 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet on Monday approved provision of reservations in admission for economically weaker section students (EWS) in Central Educational Institution (CEIs).

The move follows Human Resource Development Ministry instructions in January to all CEIs to increase the intake of students in all branches of study in pursuance of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment to provide 10 percent reservation in economically weaker sections without adversely affecting SC/ST and Socially and Economically Backward (SEBC) classes and also not reducing the seats for general category.

With the cabinet approval, a total of 214,766 additional seats would be created (118,983 additional seats in 2019-20 and 95,783 additional seats during 2020-21).

A sanction of Rs 4315.15 crore has been approved for 158 CEIs for reservation to economically weaker sections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
economically weaker section students economically weaker section EWS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp