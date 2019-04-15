Home Nation

Central Vigilance Commission await sanction to prosecute 79 corrupt government employees

A total of 41 cases, involving these officers, are pending sanction of prosecution from government departments, according to the latest data by the CVC.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) is awaiting sanction to prosecute 79 corrupt central government employees, including an IAS officer, for over four months from different organisations.

Of the total cases, the highest of nine are pending with the Ministry of Personnel, that acts as a nodal department for anti-corruption matters and eight with the government of Uttar Pradesh.

A total of four cases, involving 13 of its staff, are pending with the State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank and IDBI, the data said.

Three such cases involving corrupt employees are pending with Union territories, two each with the Defence Ministry, Food and Supply Ministry, Health and Family Welfare Minister and the Ministry of Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation, among others, it said. As per norms, sanction for prosecution has to be decided within four-month time.

"These cases are pending sanction of prosecution for more than four months. We have reminded the government departments and the banks concerned to act fast on these requests," a senior CVC official said.

Central Vigilance Commission corrupt central government employees

