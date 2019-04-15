Finance Minister Arun Jaitley​ says dynasts not allowed to rewrite court orders

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the Supreme Court's observations, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi, saying that he had hit a "new low" as he "manufactured" a court order for his political propaganda.

He said that Indian democracy does not permit the "dynasts" to "rewrite" court orders.

Jaitley reacted in a series of tweets hours after the SC observed that Gandhi's comment that it has said "chowkidar chor hai" is wrongly attributed to it and demanded an explanation from him by April 22.

"To manufacture a court order for a political propaganda is a new low for Rahul Gandhi. The lower he sinks, the higher we rise," Jaitley said.

The senior BJP leader said "dynasts" are also subject to the Supreme Court and Indian democracy does not permit them to rewrite Court orders.

"In Rahul Gandhi's politics, the Right to Free Speech includes the Right to Falsehood. Truth holds together. Falsehood falls apart. Rahul Gandhi needs to learn this preliminary lesson of public discourse," he said.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed the hearing of the matter on April 23.

Seeking a response from the Congress President on his controversial statement, Chief Justice Gogoi clarified that they had only dealt with the admissibility of certain documents related to the Rafale case.

The court order came on a contempt plea by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Meenakshi Lekhi seeking contempt action against Gandhi.