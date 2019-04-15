Hate speech: EC bars Yogi from poll campaign for three days, Mayawati for two days

By Online Desk

The Election Commission on Monday ordered a 72-hour long prohibition against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for violation of model code of conduct for uttering communal remarks in their campaign speeches.

The poll body has also censured BSP chief Mayawati for 48 hours, starting 6 am on April 16.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Both the leaders have been barred from holding public meetings, road shows and give any interviews or public speeches.

The two have been barred from using social media as well.

Both the leaders were served to both the leaders on Thursday night and asked to reply within 24 hours.

Adityanath made remarks on "Ali" and "Bajrang Bali," while addressing a rally in Meerut.

The Chief Minister's statement came after Mayawati appealed to Muslims not to support the Congress, as they were the only party fighting the BJP.

Mayawati appealed to the Muslims community to back the grand alliance candidate in Deoband, during a joint rally on April 7.

Adityanath was previously warned by the EC as he was found violating the MCC, by saying ' Modiji ki sena,' while raking up the Balakot air strike during a Ghaziabad rally.

The Supreme Court too took note of the alleged hate speeches made by the two leaders and asked the poll body about the action initiated in the whole matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also summoned an EC representative for Tuesday while agreeing to examine the poll panel's contention that it has limited legal powers to deal with hate speeches of politicians during electioneering.

The bench referred to submissions of the EC that they can issue a notice, then advisory and finally lodge a complaint against an errant politician for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by giving hate speeches based on caste and religion during the campaign.

"The EC says they are toothless. They say that they first issue a notice, then advisory and then complain," the bench said, adding it would examine the aspect relating to poll panel's power to deal with hate speeches during the poll campaign.

The counsel appearing for the poll panel said that it has already issued notices against the two politicians.

"Tell us what actions you have taken against Mayawati and Yogi Adityanath," the bench asked and fixed the matter for Tuesday.

(With UNI and PTI inputs)