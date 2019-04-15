Home Nation

Himachal Governor takes note of upper caste people denying Dalit family's access to crematorium

The governor took strong cognisance of the matter after a delegation of Sri Ravidas Dharma Sabha, led by its president Karam Chand Bhatia, brought the matter to his attention, he added.

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat Sunday directed officials to take necessary action after a Dalit family cremated an elderly woman in a jungle in Kullu after upper caste people allegedly did not let them use the village crematorium, a spokesperson said.

The governor took strong cognisance of the matter after a delegation of Sri Ravidas Dharma Sabha, led by its president Karam Chand Bhatia, brought the matter to his attention, he added. The incident had taken place in Fozal valley of Kullu district. The elderly woman, a resident of Dhara village, died Thursday after a prolonged illness.

Her grandson, Tape Ram, has alleged that when the funeral procession reached the public crematorium of the village, some upper caste men stopped them.

A video is making the rounds on social media in which Tape Ram is seen recording his statement while his grandmother is being cremated in the backdrop.

Ram can be heard saying,"They (upper caste men) said we shall be responsible if anything bad happens due to wrath of the deity. So we brought the body to nearby nullah and cremated it."

