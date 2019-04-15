'Khaki underwear' remark against Jaya Prada: FIR, NCW notice against Azam Khan

By UNI

RAMPUR: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur registered an FIR on Monday against the controversial Samajwadi Party candidate from Rampur Mohammad Azam Khan, for his derogatory 'Khaki underwear' remark against the BJP candidate Jaya Prada.

The BJP candidate also strongly reacted to the alleged objectionable remarks against her by Mr Khan in presence of SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

The FIR has been registered under section 509 of the IPC and section 125 of the RP Act at Sahabad police station on late Sunday night.

"I am not able to tolerate the language he has used against me," Jaya Prada told reporters here on Monday and urged the people to fight against him by not giving any votes in Khan's favour in the general election.

"If you consider me your sister, I am urging you to fight against Azam Khan. When you vote on April 23, ensure he doesn't get any vote," she added.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has said that the panel has sent a show cause notice to Khan for his alleged remarks.

Citing news reports, the NCW said the alleged remarks made by him were "offensive, unethical and show disrespect towards the dignity of women".

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday termed Khan's below-the-belt remarks against the actor as "extremely disgraceful".

Reacting to Khan's alleged remarks, she tweeted that the NCW would also be requesting the Election Commission to bar him from contesting elections.

Sharma took cognisance of another tweet by an user, who had uploaded a video of the SP leader's purported jibe.

The video of Khan making the "abusive" remarks was doing rounds on various social media platforms.

The tweet, which the NCW chairperson took note of quoted Khan as saying, "Jaya Prada ke neeche ka underwear Khaki rang ka hai."

Khan allegedly made the remarks while addressing a poll campaign rally at Rampur, which goes to polls on April 23 along with a total of 115 constituencies across 15 states in the third phase of the elections.

"The Commission strongly condemns such irresponsible and disparaging comment on the matter. You are required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on the matter," NCW Under Secretary Barnali Shome said in the notice.

National Commission for Women (NCW) sends a notice to SP leader Azam Khan over his remark 'main 17 din mein pehchan gaya ki inke niche ka underwear khaki rang ka hai', he made in Rampur (UP) yesterday. pic.twitter.com/q1l5uqJ4w2 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019

However, Azam Khan has categorically denied making any derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada and also issued a clarification saying, "I have said that people took time to know real face in reference to a man once said that he brought 150 rifles with him and if he sees Azam, he would have shot him dead. My leaders also did a mistake. Now, it has been revealed that he has an RSS pant on his body".

"I was a nine-time MLA from Rampur and been a minister. I know what to say. If anyone proves that I have named anyone and insulted anyone by name. If it is proved, I will step back from the elections," he added.

Khan also claimed that he was misinterpreted by the media.

Rampur is slated to got to polls in the third phase on April 23 where campaigning is on its peak.

(With PTI inputs)