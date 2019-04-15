Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP vs coalition in Bulandshahr, Narendra Modi a key factor

The BJP has been winning from Bulandshahr since 1991 and lost only once in 2009 to the Samajwadi Party.

Published: 15th April 2019 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BULANDSHAHR: This Lok Sabha constituency, a BJP bastion which it has claimed for around 25 years, may, if the Modi magic continues, give it another chance amid the twin challenges of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance and the polarisation of a section of the voters.

Many voters that IANS spoke to expressed their displeasure against incumbent MP Bhola Singh but have decided to vote for the party only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom they described as the perfect prime ministerial candidate among the leaders of the other political parties.

Property dealer Vinod Sharma told IANS that the people will cast their votes in Modi's name.

The victory margin, he said, may go down to 1.20 lakh from over 4 lakh the last time around, but BJP will win the election. "As the people are angry with the sitting MP, it will impact the result. If there had been any other BJP candidate, the margin of victory would have crossed that of the last election.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"The people will vote in the name of Modi not for the BJP or its candidate. There is anger against the BJP because its leaders have used derogatory remarks on many occasions and it has hurt the sentiments of the people.

"The BJP MP has never visited in the constituency," Guddu, who runs a tyre repair shop at the entrance of Bulandshahr city, told IANS.

There is a fight between the BJP and the alliance, said Guddu, adding that the Congress is nowhere in the fight.

The BJP has been winning from Bulandshahr since 1991 and lost only once in 2009 to the Samajwadi Party.

Bhola Singh is up against Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance candidate Yogesh Verma, the husband of Meerut mayor Sunita Verma. Bansi Lal Pahadia, who had been elected to the state assembly from Khurja in 2012, is the Congress nominee.

In 2014, Bhola Singh had defeated his nearest rival, Pradeep Kumar Jatav of the BSP, by over 4 lakh votes.

This time around, Modi is the first choice of voters except for the majority of Muslims, and Dalits in the Western Uttar Pradesh constituency which comprises five assembly segments - Bulandshahr, Syana, Anupshahr, Debai and Shikarpur.

But, despite a 70 per cent Hindu population, as per the 2011 census, victory will not be an easy task for the BJP as the polarisation of Dalit, Muslim and Jat votes may pose a tough challenge.

Jats, who account for some 3.2 lakh voters, are divided between the BJP and the RLD and their support for either party can change the scenario. If they majorly favour the alliance, the BJP will be in for a cracker of a contest.

Talking about the Jat votes, Narendra Sharma, who runs deals in electrical goods, said: "There is majority of Jats in Agauta, Saidpur, Bibinagar, Bandaul and Jauli villages. They are angry with the RLD for joining hands with the BSP. They will vote for the BJP."

A resident of Aguata, Sanjay Sharma, said: "Over 90 per cent people in my are will vote for the flower (the BJP symbol) because of Modi. There is 60 per cent Jats and 20 per cent Branhmins here."

Asked about the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Devendra Kumar, a businessman from Syana said: "How will the country progress if we do not pay tax? There is a little bit of impact of GST on the business but it will benefit in the long term."

Muslims, who form a significant 22 per cent of the total population play an important role in Bulandshahr constituency. Thus, if they throw their weight behind the alliance and dump the Congress, this would spell danger for the BJP.

Mohd. Shabir, who deals in electric goods, told IANS: "There is a fight between the BJP and the gathbandhan (alliance) here. Congress has no base in Bulandshahr. There was a mahagathbandhan rally here on Saturday. Over 50 per cent Jats are supporting the alliance which were the BJP supporters earlier. Around 10 per cent Muslims are also supporting the BJP."

Shabir said that Modi is very good and should be elected again, only his "juniors like (BJP President) Amit Shah and (UP Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath try to spread hatred".

Sahendrapal, a farmer of Chingrawathi, from where over 20 people have been held by the police in connection with last year's violence, said some Lodhi Rajputs are against the BJP in his village but overall consensus is with Modi.A

"Modi government has helped farmers by waiving off interest on Rs 1 lakh loan taken on the Kisan (credit) card."

He, however, said the alliance is giving a challenge to the BJP.

As for Congress candidate Pahadia, who belongs to the Khatik Scheduled Caste, he can also swing the almost 1 lakh votes of the community and this will directly impact the BJP's Bhola Singh, who is from the same caste.Bulandshahr, which has over 17 lakh voters, is reserved for Scheduled Castes. It will go to the polls on April 18. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

The constituency, a sugarcane belt of Uttar Pradesh, was in the news for the mob violence on December 3 last year that claimed the lives of a police inspector and a youth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Bulandshahr Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp