Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad to contest as Independent from Madhubani

Shakeel Ahmad said that the Grand Alliance candidate in Madhubani cannot defeat the BJP candidate in Madhubani.

Published: 15th April 2019 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Union Minister Shakeel Ahmad

Congress leader and former Union Minister Shakeel Ahmad

By IANS

PATNA: Congress leader and former Union Minister Shakeel Ahmad on Monday said he will contest the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate from Bihar's Madhubani seat.

Ahmad, who was unhappy after his traditional seat of Madhubani went to ally VIP under a seat sharing formula of the Grand Alliance, said he will file his nomination papers on Tuesday.

"I have demanded the support of the party. If the party high command does not extend support, I will contest as an Independent," Ahmad told the media at his residence in Madhubani.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Ahmad pointed out that a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supported candidate was contesting against Congress candidate Ranjit Ranjan in Supaul. "If RJD can support a candidate against an official Congress candidate, then why can't the Congress do the same in Madhubani?"

Ranjan is the Congress sitting MP from Supaul.

Ahmad said that the Grand Alliance candidate in Madhubani cannot defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Madhubani.

Ashok Yadav, son of BJP MP Hukumdeo Narayan Yadav, is the BJP candidate in Madhubani.

"Congress leaders and workers are with me. I will have to contest to defeat the BJP in Madhbani," he said.

As per the seat sharing formula of the Grand Alliance, the Congress is contesting nine of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the RJD on 19 and remaining seats have been given to allies RLSP, HAM and VIP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shakeel Ahmad Congress Madhubani Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp