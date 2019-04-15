Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls 2019: CPM to approach EC over 'large scale manipulation' in Bengal, Tripura 

'Large scale manipulation of polls in the first phase of voting, especially in West Bengal and Tripura has raised huge question marks,' Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

Published: 15th April 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

CPM flags CPIM flags | PTI

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the party will approach the Election Commission Monday over alleged "large scale manipulation" during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, especially in West Bengal and Tripura.

"Large scale manipulation of polls in the first phase of voting, especially in West Bengal and Tripura has raised huge question marks. We are going to meet the Election Commission today in this regard," he tweeted.

While Bengal will go to polls in seven phases, one of which has been completed on April 11. In Tripura, while one phase has been completed on April 11, it will again go to polls on April 18 in the second phase.

TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019

