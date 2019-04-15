Home Nation

Plea in SC seeks SIT probe on land allotted to Narendra Modi in Gujarat in 2002

The plea filed by Maharashtra-based Saket Gokhale alleged that the Gujarat govt alloted a plot to Modi in 2002, which he mentioned in 2007 election affidavit but did not mention it in 2012 and 2014.

Published: 15th April 2019 08:54 PM

PM Modi at the BJP manifesto release event

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged non-disclosure by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the details of a plot allotted to him in Gandhi Nagar in his election affidavits.

The petition filed by Maharashtra-based Saket Gokhale has alleged that in October 2002, when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he was allotted land in Gandhi Nagar by the state as per government policy.

It said the state government had formulated a policy for allotment of land to public servants including MPs, MLAs and government servants without auction on nominal price.

The plea alleged that in 2007 Modi had mentioned the plot allotted to him in Gandhi Nagar in the list of assets in his election affidavit filed for the state Assembly polls.

"The allotted lands under the said government resolution cannot be sold or transferred or gifted without the permission of the district collector and from 2012, without the permission of the Gujarat High Court," it said.

The plea alleged that in his election affidavits filed in 2012 and 2014, Modi did not mention the said plot in his list of assets.

It sought direction to Gujarat government to produce all the records pertaining to ownership of the land and constitute a court-monitored SIT, headed by a retired Chief Justice of India, to probe the immovable assets of Modi, particularly with regard to plot in Gandhi Nagar.

TAGS
PM Modi Supreme Court Gujarat Government Plea against Modi

