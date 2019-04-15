Rahul, Priyanka attack Modi for betraying people, failing to fulfil promises

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Launching a joint attack on PM Narendra Modi on Monday, Gandhi siblings –Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi – accused him of spreading lies over development and betraying people by failing to fulfil promises made to countrymen five years back.

Addressing the first joint public rally in UP at historical city of Fatehpur Sikri to seek support for UPCC chief and party candidate Raj Babbar, while Rahul Gandhi pushed ‘NYAY,’ Congress’ flagship scheme guaranteeing minimum income to 20 per cent extremely poor, Priyanka suggested the PM talk about India instead of harping about Pakistan.

“If you are nationalist then tell us what have you done for India,” she asserted. Congress chief commenced his speech with an attack on the PM saying he had betrayed people as he failed to keep any of the three major promises --- waving off farmers’ loan, 2 crore jobs to youth and transfer of Rs 15 lakh to the bank account of every Indian – made at the time of 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“I got it worked out and could find a feasible amount of Rs 6000 per month which can be transferred to the account of 20 per cent extremely poor of this country. I mentioned it in Congress’s manifesto. I won’t promise Rs 15 lakh but we will transfer Rs 72000 per annum to poor,” he said.

Getting the people repeat his favourite ‘Chowkidaar Chor Hai’ slogan thrice, the Congress chief claimed that the PM stole people’s money to extend favours to a few select capitalists close to him in the country.

“Vijay Mallya, Neerav Modi, Lalit Modi and Mehul Choksi are some of his favourites who duped the country and went away with crores of people’s hard earned money,” he maintained.

Rahul claimed that he, on the contrary, fulfilled the promise of farmers’ loan waiver within 10 days of forming government in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The Congress chief also raise question over the money BJP was splurging for the PM’s publicity through media.

He reiterated the promise made in Congress manifesto claiming that he was engaged in a fight of ideologies with BJP’s politics of hatred on one side and Congress’s ideology of love and amity on the other.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fired a salvo at ruling BJP for allegedly spreading lies through its poll campaign. She suggested the BJP and PM Modi to respect country’s martyrs who earned freedom thrugh their blood and sweat beyond considerations of religion. “PM should respect all those who sacrificed their life for the nation be it a Hindu or a Muslim. He should also acknowledge the sacrifice of the father of leader of opposition,” she said referring to their father and former PM late Rajiv Gandhi.

Priyanka said the government was trying to silence those who were asking questions. “Anybody raising questions is tagged as anti-national. If they are nationalists why didn’t they meet farmers who had marched to Delhi to narrate their woes,” she said adding that the BJP leaders never took pains to meet families of those who were lynched. She targeted the ruling party over development issue, saying the BJP government was spearheading a campaign on development which was visible nowhere.