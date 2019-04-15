Home Nation

Rahul's 'why all Modi's are thief' remark insult to a section of society: Rajasthan BJP chief

Published: 15th April 2019 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini Monday termed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's "why all thieves have surname Modi" remark undignified and claimed that it was an insult to a particular section of the society.

Addressing a poll rally in Karnataka on April 13, Rahul Gandhi, in a blistering attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought to know "why all thieves have surname Modi."

"The statement of the Congress president is undignified and is also an insult to a particular section," Saini told reporters here.

Referring to an incident of stones being lobbed at a procession in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur, he alleged that there is complete lawlessness in the state.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan women panel chairperson Suman Sharma slammed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his alleged "underwear" jibe against his BJP rival from Rampur Lok Sabha seat Jaya Prada.

She demanded that the Election Commission take strict action in the matter and restrict Khan from contesting the polls.

TAGS
Rajasthan BJP chief Rahul Gandhi Modi surname

