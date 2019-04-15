Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Trinamool’s invitation to Bangladesh superstar Ferdous Ahmed for poll campaign irks cadre

The Trinamool’s decision to invite Bangladesh superstar Ferdous Ahmed for Monday’s roadshow in Raiganj has not gone down well with the party workers.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By pranab mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Trinamool’s decision to invite Bangladesh superstar Ferdous Ahmed for Monday’s roadshow in Raiganj has not gone down well with the party workers. They are unhappy that a foreign national has been roped in to attract electors. 

The initiative to invite someone who is not an Indian national for poll campaign is said to be first of its kind in the history of Bengal politics.

The party has invited the 45-year-old actor to campaign for its candidate Kanaia Lal Agarwal.

The ruling party leadership in Bengal has already prepared a panel of film stars, who will be hitting Raiganj roads, before the constituency votes on April 18. Bollywood star Aftab Shivdasani has already taken part in a roadshow here.

Referring to the decision, CPM MP Mohammad Salim said, ‘’It proves the Trinamool has already accepted defeat in Raiganj.’’

A large section of Trinamool workers said they never imagined of bringing a Bangladeshi citizen to seek votes. However, Mosharaf Hossain, Trinamool’s North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad Karmadhakshya, found nothing unusual in it.

"He also acted in many Bengali films. He is a popular face among the people in Bengal. Involving Ferdous will reflect the friendship between Bengal and Bangladesh.’’

