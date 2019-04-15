Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Two BJP MLAs declare truce after getting warning

Champion, who claims to be a wrestler, had accused Karnwal of being timid and unable to face him in a wrestling bout in a match in Roorkee.

Published: 15th April 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

DEHRADUN: After a prolonged verbal spat, two BJP MLAs in Uttarakhand on Monday declared a truce after they were served show cause notices with a stern warning by the party's state President, Ajay Bhatt.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA from Khanpur Kuwar Pranav Singh Champion has been at loggerheads with Jhabrera MLA Desraj Karnwal for the past one week.

Champion, who claims to be a wrestler, had accused Karnwal of being timid and unable to face him in a wrestling bout in a match in Roorkee.

Karnwal did not turn up for the match following which Champion declared himself as a wrestling champion. "He (Karnwal) cannot even withstand my slap," Champion proclaimed.

On the other hand, Karnwal claimed that Champion is mentally disturbed and should be sent to an asylum. He even claimed that all the degrees of Champion were fake.

With the statement of both the MLAs hitting the headlines in the state media, the party leadership took cognizance and issued the notices to both the warring MLAs on Monday.

"We have told the two MLAs to maintain silence and not indulge in any kind of accusations against each other," Bhatt said.

After the notices, the two MLAs said they would not make any public statements against each other.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand BJP MLA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp