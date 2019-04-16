Army’s lead counter-terrorism force Rashtriya Rifles to be rejigged, says MoD proposal

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s lead counter-terrorism force, the Rashtriya Rifles, is set for major changes. According to a comprehensive proposal in the Ministry of Defence, the Headquarters (HQ) of the elite anti-terror force could soon be shifted to the Northern Command and the number of personnel stationed there could be cut.

Comprising 63 units, the HQ of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) is currently in New Delhi. Also, the force is headed by a Lieutenant General rank officer. All of its units are deployed in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with operational control of each unit in the hands of the respective Army formation in the area.

“It is felt that for better operational integration, the RR HQ should be located at Northern Command,” said the proposal.

Changes are also envisaged in the hierarchy at the HQ.

The force is likely to be headed in the future by a Major General rank officer. Of the 11 officers presently posted at the HQ in Delhi, 7 will be shifted to Kashmir and 3 will be shifted out to the Infantry Directorate based out of the Army HQ.

The proposal says, “For administrative functions, a liaison cell can be placed under the DG Infantry.”

The move is part of the military’s biggest-ever study to make the force a leaner, meaner and more efficient one. It includes restructuring the Army HQ, reorganising a cadre review of officers and enhancing the colour service of soldiers. The proposal is with the Ministry of Defence for final approval. The move would prepare the force to deal with any future needs, say officers.