BJP MLA scares voters, says Modi put cameras in booths to see who voted for Congress 

By ANI

DAHOD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has installed CCTV cameras at polling booths to scrutinise who voted for the Congress party, claimed BJP MLA Ramesh Katara while putting a fear in the minds of voters on Tuesday.

Katara was campaigning for the BJP candidate Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor in Dahod.

"Who voted for BJP and who for Congress could be seen as Prime Minister Modi has installed cameras this time. If there are fewer votes from your booth, then he will come to know who did not cast vote for him," Katara said while addressing a public meeting.

Further threatening the electorates with unemployment, he added: "Those who will not vote for the Prime Minister, they will get no jobs."

Bhabhor is contesting from the Dahod parliamentary constituency. He is the sitting MP from the seat.

Gujarat will see polling in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 23. The counting of the votes will be done on May 23.