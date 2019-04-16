Home Nation

BJP MLA scares voters, says Modi put cameras in booths to see who voted for Congress 

Gujarat BJP MLA Ramesh Katara while addressing a public meeting threatened the electorate saying those who don't vote for PM Modi won't get jobs.

Published: 16th April 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Katara while campaigning for the BJP candidate Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor in Dahod. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

DAHOD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has installed CCTV cameras at polling booths to scrutinise who voted for the Congress party, claimed BJP MLA Ramesh Katara while putting a fear in the minds of voters on Tuesday.

Katara was campaigning for the BJP candidate Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor in Dahod.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Who voted for BJP and who for Congress could be seen as Prime Minister Modi has installed cameras this time. If there are fewer votes from your booth, then he will come to know who did not cast vote for him," Katara said while addressing a public meeting.

Further threatening the electorates with unemployment, he added: "Those who will not vote for the Prime Minister, they will get no jobs."

Bhabhor is contesting from the Dahod parliamentary constituency. He is the sitting MP from the seat.

Gujarat will see polling in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 23. The counting of the votes will be done on May 23. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Katara Gujarat BJP MLA CCTV camera election booth CCTV camera Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp