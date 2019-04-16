Home Nation

BJP wants Congress man arrested for 'tongue cut' threat

By IANS

SHIMLA: The ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday asked the state election commission to register a criminal case against a Congress leader for issuing threats to Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Satpal Singh Satti.

A video circulating showed the Congress worker announcing a "reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who cuts off Satti's tongue", the BJP complained.

"It is shameful that the Congress is stooping this low and resorting to pressure tactics and even threatening bodily harm to the BJP leadership," it said.

A day earlier, the Congress sought an apology from Satti for using derogatory remarks against Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his family.

A complaint against Satti was lodged with the EC.

Satti targeted Gandhi and his family at a public meeting in Baddi in Solan on April 13. Replying to Gandhi's "chowkidar chor hai" taunt Satti said Rahul Gandhi and the entire Gandhi family are "thieves".

Satti said Gandhi family members -- Sonia Gandhi and Robert Vadra -- were all out on bail, and so Rahul Gandhi was "not in a position to make such comments".

The Congress on Tuesday held state-wide protests over the "obscene slur".

