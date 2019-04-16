Home Nation

BSP candidate abuses Raj Babbar on news channel

BSP candidate form Fatehpur Sikri, Guddu Pandit, launched a diatribe against UPCC President Raj Babbar who is contesting against him

Published: 16th April 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Raj Babbar

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUKCNOW: The crackdown against four leaders by the Election Commission for making hate speeches seems to have had little impact on other contestants.

Hours after the EC's action against Yogi Adityanath, Azam Khan, Maneka Gandhi and Mayawati, the BSP candidate form Fatehpur Sikri, Guddu Pandit alias Bhagwan Sharma, launched a diatribe against UPCC President Raj Babbar who is also contesting on Fatehpur Sikri seat.

"Sunn lo Raj Babbar ke kutton, tumko aur tumare neta nachaniya ko dauda dauda kar jooton se maarunga. Jo jhoot faelaya samaaj mein. Jahan milega, Ganga maa ki saugandh tujhe jooton se maarunga, tujhe aur tere dalaalon ko," he told a news channel.

The statement has gone viral on the social media and the Congress has asked the EC to take cognizance of the statement.

Meanwhile, Guddu Pandit seems unrepentant about his behaviour. When a group of journalists met him on Tuesday morning, he repeated his statement against Raj Babbar.

