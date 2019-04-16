CPI(M) claims rigging in 464 booths of Tripura West Lok Sabha seat

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) on Tuesday alleged that polling in 464 booths under Tripura West Lok Sabha seat were rigged and demanded a re-poll.

Out of two Lok Sabha seats in the state, polling was held in Tripura West parliamentary constituency during the first phase on April 11. The other seat, Tripura East, will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

A CPI(M) delegation met the Election Commission on Monday and demanded repoll in those booths, incumbent MP Tripura West Sankar Prasad Datta said. "During the first phase of polls, CPI(M) polling agents and voters were driven out of the booths. BJP workers were standing beside EVMs inside polling booths," he alleged.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, addressing party workers at Jantar Mantar here, said, "There should be re-polling in 464 booths where the rigging took place during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. It is a murder of democracy in Tripura." He claimed that he could hardly spot security forces in the booths in the hilly areas of the state.

Datta claimed that the BJP has been attacking followers of left parties in the state as it did not fulfil the promises made before the Assembly elections and "they know that people of Tripura will vote in the favour of the CPI(M)".