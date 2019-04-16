Home Nation

CPM seeks EC action against PM Modi for Sabarimala remarks

In a letter to the CEC, party Politburo member Nilotpal Basu said the remarks made by the PM were a 'flagrant violation' of the model code of conduct.

Published: 16th April 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPM Tuesday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora demanding action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and communally polarising voters by making remarks on the Sabarimala issue.

Addressing a rally in Theni inTamil Nadu, Modi had said the Left and the Muslim League are playing a dangerous game on Sabarimala, and are initiating "to strike at the root of faith and aspiration".

In a letter to the CEC, party Politburo member Nilotpal Basu said the remarks made by the PM were a "flagrant violation" of the model code of conduct.

"This is a clear example as to how Modi is not only violating MCC but also implicitly challenging the order of the Election Commission to refrain from using Sabarimala temple and Lord Ayyappa in the election campaign. To recapitulate, the LDF government has, time and again, reiterated that it does not stand against faith; but was confining itself to implementing the Supreme Court order" Basu said.

"Bringing in the question of faith and accusing the LDF government in Kerala, the prime minister was trying to appeal to the people belonging to the 'faith' which is clearly against MCC, as well as, your specific order," he said, urging the poll body to take immediate appropriate action against Modi.

In March, poll authorities asked political parties to refrain from soliciting votes in the name of Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity of Sabarimala, in the elections.

Sabarimala had witnessed frenzied protests over the women's entry issue after the CPI(M)-led LDF government had decided to implement the September 28, 2018, Supreme Court verdict, allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill shrine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi CPM  Sunil Arora Sabarimala

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Krishna
    So why have the journalists not asked the CPM if they believe faith is okay or
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp